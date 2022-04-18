BOONE – The North Carolina Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service has presented the 2022 Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards to two Watauga County community members.
Award recipients are Karen Acree and Joan Hearn. In addition, Hearn is a recipient of the prestigious Governor’s Medallion Award.
The Governor’s Volunteer Service Award honors people who have shown concern and compassion for their neighbors by making a significant contribution to their community through volunteer service. The award was created in the Office of the Governor in 1979.
In May, Acree and Hearn will be honored for winning awards for Watauga County.
The Governor's Medallion Award for Volunteer Service was implemented in 2006 to recognize the top 20 volunteers in the state. Medallion recipients are nominated at the county level by the county award coordinator. Only one Medallion nomination is permitted per county. A statewide panel reviews and evaluates all these nominations to determine the award recipients.
The Medallion Award recipient, Hearn, will be honored at a statewide virtual award ceremony scheduled for April 20 at 6 p.m. The Watauga County Library is hosting a viewing party for the statewide ceremony honoring Joan Hearn on April 20.
