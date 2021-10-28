WATAUGA — A new Trustee was sworn in as a first-time member and a long-time member was re-appointed.
In a ceremony at the August Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute Board of Trustees meeting on the campus in Hudson, Donna Church, assistant to the Board of Trustees and the college president, administered the oath to new board member Candis Hagaman and returning board member Lowell Younce.
Hagaman was appointed to a 4-year term by the Caldwell County Board of Commissioners and Younce was re-appointed to a 4-year term by the Watauga County Board of Commissioners. Hagaman replaces Thomas Thuss, who had served on the CCC&TI Board of Trustees since 1997.
