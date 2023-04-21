BOONE — Family and friends gathered outside Watauga High School Friday morning to plant two trees in honor of Cole Ellis and Tamara Stamey. 

The tree planting came about when the town of Boone asked the school system if they would like to plant a tree as part of Arbor Day and Earth Day celebrations. Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott countered and asked if they could plant two instead to create a memorial for "those two special people."

Tree planting 2

Superintendent Scott Elliot helps plan the tree in honor of Tamara Stamey. 
Tree planting 3

Watauga Virtual Academy staff were on hand to help plant the tree in honor of their former colleague Tamara Stamey. 

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.