BOONE — Family and friends gathered outside Watauga High School Friday morning to plant two trees in honor of Cole Ellis and Tamara Stamey.
The tree planting came about when the town of Boone asked the school system if they would like to plant a tree as part of Arbor Day and Earth Day celebrations. Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott countered and asked if they could plant two instead to create a memorial for "those two special people."
Stamey had worked with WCS since 1996 and was the chief academic officer. She died on Jan. 2 surrounded by family.
Cole Ellis, 14, died in December after a tractor accident. Ellis was a member of Willow Valley Baptist Church, a freshman at Watauga High School and a huge part of the farming community through the family business, Ellis Cattle Company.
"Today was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate two very important people that we lost earlier this school year," Elliott said. "Both were being remembered today with the planting of new trees on the campus of Watauga High School — a place that meant a lot to both of them."
Two granite markers — each engraved with their names — will be placed by each tree in the coming weeks.
Before family, friends and colleagues began shoveling dirt back into the hold to plant the tree, Chad Cole led a blessing.
Tom Bolick, a landscape specialist with the town of Boone, said the town is grateful to be part of the experience to memorialize community members.
"Everything about this reflects what a special community we have of our family members, our teachers, our businesses, and the whole community who just love our schools and love our students and are working really hard to just make this a wonderful place," Elliott said. "It was great to see everybody come out today and celebrate and remember. Hopefully, the trees will grow and thrive and bloom and just be a positive and continual reminder of those two special people."
