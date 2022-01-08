BEECH MOUNTAIN — An incident at Beech Mountain Resort resulted in two guests being transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries as well as several guests getting wet.
The incident on Friday, Jan. 7 occurred when an uninjured guest skied into a water and air hydrant during snowmaking operations, Beech Mountain Resort management said in a statement on Jan. 8.
The hydrant was under a chairlift that had guests in it. Videos on social media show the chairlift taking guests over the damaged pipe. Another video shows guests milling about as at least one person is stuck over the damaged pipe in the chair lift after it stopped moving.
"Our operations and safety team worked diligently to unload the lift and drain the system safely," Beech Mountain Resort management said in a statement.
Avery EMS transported two patrons to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, management stated.
"We believe everyone is okay outside of the unfortunate situation, and operations are on a regular schedule," the management said in a statement.
This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
