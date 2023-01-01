Current WCS logo

Mabel and Cove Creek schools will dismiss at noon on Jan. 4 to allow students and staff to attend the funeral service of 14-year-old Cole Ellis who died Dec. 30, Watauga County Schools announced Jan. 1. Flexibility will be given to students and staff at all other schools who also wish to attend. 

Cole Ellis, 14, of the Sugar Grove community, was feeding cattle in the field when the tractor he was operating lost traction and began sliding down a hill and then overturned, according to WCSO. Ellis died due to the incident. 

