Mabel and Cove Creek schools will dismiss at noon on Jan. 4 to allow students and staff to attend the funeral service of 14-year-old Cole Ellis who died Dec. 30, Watauga County Schools announced Jan. 1. Flexibility will be given to students and staff at all other schools who also wish to attend.
Cole Ellis, 14, of the Sugar Grove community, was feeding cattle in the field when the tractor he was operating lost traction and began sliding down a hill and then overturned, according to WCSO. Ellis died due to the incident.
Funeral services for Cole Jackson Ellis will be held Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 2 p.m. at Alliance Bible Fellowship, 1035 NC Highway 105 Bypass, Boone, NC 28607. Officiating will be Pastor Ray Greene, Pastor Derrick Wilson and Pastor Chad Cole.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, Jan. 3 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Alliance Bible Fellowship, 1035 NC Highway 105 Bypass, Boone, NC 28607.
The family respectfully requests no flowers, but donations can be made in Cole's honor to either the Cove Creek Chapter of the FFA or the Watauga High School Chapter of the FFA.
"Please keep Cole's family, friends, teachers, and loved ones in your prayers," WCS Superintendent Scott Elliott wrote on Twitter. "I'm praying for this sweet family and am grateful for the loving community that surrounds them."
