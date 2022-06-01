BOONE — Students from Two Rivers Community School volunteered in the gardens at Hospitality House to celebrate Better World Day.
Better World Day, which took place on May 6, is a national event showcasing student learning that contributes to the community. It intends to exemplify the intersection of learning and becoming an active citizen.
Better World Day is a celebration for schools in the EL Education network. EL Education is a national nonprofit that partners with kindergarten through high school educators of public schools to promote a vision of education equity and a “reimagined definition of student achievement.”
Students from Two Rivers Community School arrived at Hospitality House in several groups throughout the day and painted rocks for the memorial garden, painted a mural in the upper garden and planted in the aromatherapy, sensory and milk crate gardens.
Students were introduced to the mission of Hospitality House and encouraged to speak to those who utilize their services. Volunteer and Garden Coordinator Clara Coffey explained to the students the purpose of the organization and what how their volunteer work would impact the community.
“Hospitality House is exactly what it sounds like, it’s a house. There are many reasons that someone might not have a house, for a short period of time or a long period of time. When that happens, they can come here and have a bed, a warm meal, a shower and all of those things that we get at home,” said Coffey. “This is a house, so I just want to remind you that this is some people’s home and we should act how we would visiting someone else’s house... If you’re curious about someone they’re probably also curious about you, so introduce yourself if you want to.”
Coffey said that students would be planting a variety of plants to be enjoyed in various ways, ranging from viewing to smelling to eating. She also explained to the students that the painted rocks would help “beautify” the memorial garden and the rock wall would prevent people from walking through it.
The memorial garden is used as a space to remember people who have passed away, whether they were currently staying at the Hospitality House, had in the past or do not have others to remember them.
Throughout the day, students, teachers and Hospitality House staff worked to improve the visual and functional quality of the gardens throughout the organization’s property. Students were encouraged to ask questions to the staff at their station to understand what they were doing and how it would help others.
For more information on Better World Day, visit www.eleducation.org/news-and-events/better-world-day.
