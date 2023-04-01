Meat Camp Saturday Structure Fire 1

Firefighters work on venting the fire. 

 Photo by David Luther

MEAT CAMP — Two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries after a structure fire in Meat Camp Saturday afternoon. 

The structure fire was in the 1600 block of Hopewell Church Road in Meat Camp and was dispatched just before 4 p.m. on April 1.

Multiple departments responded to the fire Saturday afternoon. 
Firefighters work on controlling the fire in Meat Camp Saturday afternoon. 

