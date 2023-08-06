Wreck 1.jpg

An accident on U.S. 221 in Fleetwood left two people dead on Sunday afternoon. 

 Photo submitted

FLEETWOOD — The driver and passenger of a vehicle were killed on Sunday afternoon when their SUV was struck head-on by a truck that crossed the median on U.S. 221 in Fleetwood.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:25 p.m. on Aug. 6, a 2011 GMC Canyon truck driven by Nicholas T. Sponholz, 21, of Fleetwood, was traveling south on U.S. Highway 221 when the truck crossed the median in heavy rain conditions and collided head-on with a 2022 Honda CRV that was traveling north.

  

