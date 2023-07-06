Leta Councill and Elaine Rothenberg

Leta Councill (left) and Elaine Rothenberg are the newest members of the Watauga County Board of Elections.

 Photos submitted

WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of Elections has three familiar faces and two new ones after appointments by the governor and state board.

Gov. Roy Cooper re-appointed Dr. Michael Behrent to a two-year term as Chair of the Watauga County Board of Elections. Along with Behrent, the North Carolina State Board of Elections has re-appointed Eric Eller and Matt Walpole to the board. For new members, the board appointed Leta Councill and Elaine Rothenberg to two-year terms to serve on the Watauga County Board of Elections.

  

