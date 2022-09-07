Watauga Co. Sheriff's Office logo

WATAUGA — Two men are facing second degree kidnapping and other charges in separate cases. 

The Watauga County Sheriff's Office has charged Terence L. Story, 61, of Blowing Rock, with second degree kidnapping, assault by pointing a gun and assault with a deadly weapon - minor present. Warrants for arrest were issued on Aug. 29. No court date was listed and no bond was given for Story, according to the arrest report.  

STORY.jpg

Terence L. Story. 
COX.jpg

Cameron L. Cox. 

