WATAUGA — Two men have been arrested after a break-in at Cove Creek Store on Hwy 321 North.
On Oct. 17, around 12:47 a.m. Watauga County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a commercial burglar alarm at the Cove Creek Store
WATAUGA — Two men have been arrested after a break-in at Cove Creek Store on Hwy 321 North.
On Oct. 17, around 12:47 a.m. Watauga County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a commercial burglar alarm at the Cove Creek Store
A white pickup truck was seen leaving the scene, according to WCSO. Deputies stopped the truck and began an investigation, which led to the arrest of Jarvis D. Carter age 28 and Demarko M. Carter age 24, both of Deland, Florida.
The store had allegedly been broken into and money was taken and an ATM was damaged in an attempt to remove it from the store and access its contents. It was also discovered that a vehicle parked nearby had allegedly been broken into as well, according to WCSO.
Both men face charges of felony Breaking/entering, breaking/entering a motor vehicle, larceny after breaking and entering and misdemeanor larceny.
A similar robbery occurred on Sept. 23 at the Valley Pantry in the Zionville community. Similarly, an ATM machine was removed from the store.
As a result of that investigation and video images, Jarvis Carter has been charged with breaking and entering and larceny and possession of burglary tools, from the Valley Pantry incident.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Dear reader,
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community. CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.