RALEIGH — Two local students are headed to Washington, D.C., to take part in the National History Day competition after placing high at states in Raleigh.
Olivia Caldwell, from the Imagine Bilingual School, earned first place for her junior individual documentary, while Andrew Larsen, from Two Rivers School, earned first place for his junior historical paper. Vivi Vannoy, also of Two Rivers School, earned third place runner-up for her junior individual exhibit.
National History Day is a competition in which students in grades 6–12 choose a topic and dive deeply into the past by conducting extensive research in libraries, archives, and museums. They then present their conclusions and evidence through papers, exhibits, performances, documentaries, or websites, moving through a series of contest levels where professional historians and educators evaluate them.
It is the first time Watauga County is sending students from the junior division of the National History Day competition to nationals.
Caldwell did her project on Irena Sendler, a Polish woman who helped save children in WWII. This year’s theme was frontiers in history, people, places and ideas.
“I chose Irena Sendler because she was an unsung hero who helped save Jewish children in World War II,” Caldwell said. “I really wanted to do an unsung hero, especially a woman, and she just seemed so cool.”
She couldn’t believe that she placed so high at the state competition to get to nationals. Her teacher, Stephanie Bennett, is very proud of Caldwell and all of the other students in her class who participated.
“We’re so excited and so proud of her,” Bennett said. “I saw so much growth in all of my kids in doing this just in the research and in a greater understanding of history and really a connection with events and people and things that happened.”
Larsen did his project on “New Frontiers in Human Rights: The Development of the Declaration of Universal Human Rights and its Impact on the World.”
He thought it would be a pretty good idea for his project, and it helped that he was learning about it through Model United Nations as well.
“It felt really surprising, and I did not expect to win,” Larsen said. “I’m really excited to go, and I’m really happy.”
Vannoy did her project on “Alfred Hitchcock Presents Psycho,” which won first place at regionals and runner-up for third at states.
“I just thought it was very unique and different and it really did change a lot of things in cinematography and horror, because it did things that had never been done before,” Vannoy said as to why she chose her project.
The other Two Rivers students who competed include:
Caitlin Dong: Individual Exhibit: “How Anna May Wong and Coco Chenel Changed Women’s Fashion of the 1920s”
Carter Hansell: Individual Exhibit: “How Steam Locomotives Built America”
Ada Tzotschew: Individual Documentary: “Eugenics Lasting Effects: Negative Aspects of Body Hair in 20th Century America” (1st place at regionals)
Ursa Tzotschew: Individual Paper: “Galvanism: Ethics of Medicine Literature” (2nd place at regionals)
Their teacher, Kelly Lynn, is very proud of her students’ performance at the competition.
“I don’t really have words for how proud I am of them,” Lynn said. “These are the six who stuck with it to competition. All of seventh grade started, and there were many more eighth graders who started, but these are the ones who stuck with it and took it all the way to regionals.”
Nationals will take place from June 11-15 in Washington, D.C.
