RALEIGH — Two local students are headed to Washington, D.C., to take part in the National History Day competition after placing high at states in Raleigh.

Olivia Caldwell, from the Imagine Bilingual School, earned first place for her junior individual documentary, while Andrew Larsen, from Two Rivers School, earned first place for his junior historical paper. Vivi Vannoy, also of Two Rivers School, earned third place runner-up for her junior individual exhibit.

NHD_ImagineBilingualGroup.jpg

Mike Dixon, Olivia Caldwell, Vivian Davidson, Vivian Vallecillo, Grace Scantlin, Olive Mager, and Sita Cooper (not pictured) competed from the Imagine Bilingual School.
Two Rivers regionals

The Two Rivers School students at regionals. Back row: Ms. Kelly Lynn, Caitlin Dong, Vivi Vannoy, Carter Hansell, Dr. Andrea Burns, and Andrew Larsen Front row: Ada Tzotschew and Ursa Tzotschew.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.