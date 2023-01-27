Due to the public importance of this story, it was made free to those who do not subscribe. Consider subscribing to the Watauga Democrat by clicking here.
HIGH COUNTRY — Two inmates with ties to the High Country were captured after they escaped from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon, VA.
They were apprehended in Hawkins County, Tennessee, according to the Washington County Virginia Sheriff's Office.
Federal, State, and local law enforcement personnel from Virginia And Tennessee have worked tirelessly to capture Brown and Ricketson since being noticed by the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority of their escape. The two escapees were captured about four miles from where the stolen vehicle was located this morning in Bulls Gap, Virginia.
Officers located Brown and Ricketson hiding in the upstairs of a barn on Cupp Hollow Road in Rogersville, Tennessee. Both were arrested without incident. Federal inmate, Johnny Brown, will be held in Washington County Tennessee Jail without bond. Two-counts convicted murderer, Albert Ricketson, will be held in Hawkins County Tennessee Jail without bond.
According to Ashe County Sheriff Phill Howell, the suspects have connections to the northern border of Ashe County.
"Please be alert, keep your families safe, lock all home/car doors and call 911 immediately if you see anything suspicious," Howell said in a statement.
Around 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 26,, two inmates escaped the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon, Virginia, from a recreational yard. The two inmates being Johnny Shane Brown, 51, of Rogersville, Tennessee, and Albert Lee Ricketson, 31, of Abingdon, Virginia.
Brown is a federal inmate, and Ricketson is double-homicide convicted murderer.
