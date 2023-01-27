Due to the public importance of this story, it was made free to those who do not subscribe. Consider subscribing to the Watauga Democrat by clicking here.
HIGH COUNTRY — Two inmates with ties to the High Country escaped from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon, VA.
According to Ashe County Sheriff Phill Howell, the suspects have connections to the northern border of Ashe County.
"Please be alert, keep your families safe, lock all home/car doors and call 911 immediately if you see anything suspicious," Howell said in a statement.
Around 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 26,, two inmates escaped the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon, Virginia, from a recreational yard. The two inmates being Johnny Shane Brown, 51, of Rogersville, Tennessee, and Albert Lee Ricketson, 31, of Abingdon, Virginia.
Brown is a federal inmate, and Ricketson is double-homicide convicted murderer.
Brown is described as 182-pound white male who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall with gray hair. Ricketson is described as a 212-pound white male who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall with brown hair.
Brown and Ricketson were last seen wearing red jumpsuits, possibly wearing white T-shirts. It is believed these two subjects are traveling in a stolen gold-colored Cadillac SUV that has visible damage on the rear of the vehicle with Virginia license plates of UDZ-6049. The direction of travel is unknown at this time.
A $5,000 reward each ($10,000.00 combined) is being offered for information leading to the apprehension of the two escapees.
