WATAUGA — Two people were injured and a North Wilkesboro man was arrested after a shooting Saturday night, according to the Watauga County Sheriff's Office.
On April 29, at 9:11 p.m. Watauga County Communications received multiple 911 calls reporting a fight and two people being shot at a large gathering at 374 Will Cook Road.
Callers reported that the shooter fled the scene in a dark pickup truck.
Officers secured the scene for Watauga Medics and Boone Fire Department to treat the injured individuals and transport them to Watauga Medical Center, according to WCSO.
As the investigation continued, Watauga Deputies, Boone Police and NCSHP began searching for a black GMC Pickup truck as described by witnesses at the gathering.
During the investigation, WCSO stated that officers obtained the name and cell phone number of the suspect and were able to make contact with him and began a dialog that lasted around three hours. The suspect agreed to surrender to officers and was taken into custody without incident.
Stephen P. Nobles, 27, of North Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with two counts of Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Both victims of the assault were treated and released from Watauga Medical Center.
"Thanks to all of the agencies that assisted in this incident and a speedy recovery to the victims of this unfortunate act of violence," WCSO stated in a release.
