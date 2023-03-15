WATAUGA — In March 1993, Watauga County Rescue Squad members were preparing for an impending winter storm but weren’t too worried about it.
They had worked winter storms for years, so they didn’t do anything out of the ordinary.
George Durfor, a squad member since August 1983, said he wasn’t preparing that much either because he had lived there for 10 years at that point and had gone through snow storms before.
During the regular Thursday night meeting in March 1993, rescue squad members went over equipment and gear before the storm hit. At that point, the rescue squad only had one 4-wheel drive ambulance “with a very unusual configuration,” Durfor said. At the time, another 4-wheel driver ambulance was on order.
Durfor said the ambulance service at the time had one 4-wheel drive ambulance along with Blowing Rock. In 1993, there were three 4-wheel drive ambulances across Watauga County.
“The part that sticks out to me more than anything else is that Saturday morning,” Durfor said. “The reason it sticks out in my mind so is usually on Saturday mornings, my family would go to Boone Baglery and have breakfast. As we were sitting there, squad gets toned out to a call. It’s snowing like the dickens. At that point, it was really coming down.”
Durfor said they finished up and went back to the squad. His family stayed at the squad while Durfor ran that call, which was the first call to Durfor’s knowledge that the squad ran during the storm.
“We had a couple who had decided to go watch the whole event from the fire tower, up off of Junaluska Road. So they had driven up there,” Durfor said. “They decided they could not drive back. So they needed rescuing from the fire tower.”
The Rescue Squad sent the 4-wheel drive ambulance they had with two or three other people, including Durfor and Chip Norwood. They made it about 2/3 of the way up before they couldn’t go any further. They had to winch the ambulance back down to the first road so they could turn around.
Norwood, another longtime squad member, said they tried to hike up there, but it was too far with the conditions. Eventually, the couple was rescued with a snowcat a day or so later, Durfor said.
That was the first of many calls the Rescue Squad had over the next few days. Durfor said they were mainly going on medical calls as the accidents that were happening occurred with people going slow enough that it wasn’t bad.
Norwood said they had gotten the Winn-Dixie store manager to open up so they could get food for the 20 or so members who were staying at the Rescue Squad building. In between calls, squad members would have to use hot water to hose out underneath the trucks because the ambulances would get so snow-packed that they couldn’t turn the steering wheel.
One of the memories both Durfor and Norwood recalled quite easily was the helicopters the Air National Guard sent.
“They brought up helicopters, landed in Boone Mall parking lot, loaded up some of our staff and took them up to the top of Matney and dropped them off,” Durfor said. “Both these guys that went were skiers.”
One of those members was Norwood.
Norwood said they went out to those more remote areas to see if people were OK and if they needed anything.
“Most people in the county are pretty resilient,” Norwood said. “Unless you’re a tourist. Most of the locals have put up food and they’re OK.”
He said it was very different but fun to some extent to get flown out to the remote areas and ski down.
“Everything looked gorgeous,” Norwood said. “The whole county was pretty. I mean there was snow everywhere. There were places where the snow was 12 feet deep.”
Durfor said he remembers hearing about how during the trip up to Matney, one of the community members came out and asked if the skiers had just come from the helicopter, which they had to check on the people living up there.
The people in that house replied, “well, we saw you when you took off down at the Boone Mall.”
Throughout the next couple of days, members responded to many medical-related calls since most people could not leave their homes. Norwood said the calls became six to 10 people carrying patients to an ambulance since they couldn’t roll them on a stretcher.
“You had your local fire departments that came out and assisted in carrying patients,” Norwood said. “You didn’t respond with just two people in the ambulance. You had four people in the ambulance and you had a stokes basket on top of the stretcher and that was the thing. You were literally taking the patient and wrapping them up in the house and having to carry him to an ambulance.”
Norwood said if people were out doing calls, there were people at the squad building fixing meals and feeding everybody. At any given point, there were 16 to 20 people sleeping on the floor upstairs.
That community coming together to help was seen throughout the “Storm of the Century” in Watauga County.
“The other really nice thing that took place then, and I think I’ve seen it on about every one of our events, whether it be snow or rain, is the community comes together,” Durfor said. “'You got stuck, let me go help you’ or ‘He’s got a problem, let’s go help him.’ Communities are awesome for that. Having nothing to do with emergency services, just ‘we all live together, let’s help each other.”
A brand new 4-wheel drive ambulance arrived at the squad a month or so after the storm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.