WATAUGA – North Carolina Department of Transportation officials will install all-way stops at two locations in Watauga County to improve vehicle and pedestrian safety.
Crews are scheduled to convert the eastern intersection of Bamboo Road and Deerfield Road into an all-way stop Tuesday, Sept. 28.
Crews also scheduled to convert the intersection of Bamboo Road and Milton Brown Heir Road into an all-way stop on Oct. 5, pending weather. Drivers on Milton Brown Heir Road, and drivers in both directions of Bamboo Road, must make complete stops and yield to pedestrians.
During construction, drivers should slow down, obey flaggers and proceed with caution during its reconfiguration.
An NCDOT examination of crashes and traffic volumes at these intersections warrant the safety conversions. Switching intersections into all-way stops has been shown to reduce fatalities and injuries by 77 percent.
NCDOT created an all-way-stop webpage which provides additional information on this type of intersection.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.