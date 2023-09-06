tsuga gear swap

Sean and Taylor Hildebrandt brought their children Ada and Max to the gear swap to sell and trade some of their used equipment in 2022. 

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

BOONE — Tsuga Outdoor Gear and Design House will open its factory to welcome outdoor enthusiasts from the High Country on Saturday, Sept. 9 for a day of fun while swapping used gear, exciting raffle prizes and contributing to the greater well-being of the community.

Founder Jimi Combs says he is excited to bring the outdoor community together for the second year in a row.

  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.