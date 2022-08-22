BLOWING ROCK — To describe the mishap as "incredibly loud," may have been an understatement, according to employees of Blowing Rock's Green Park Inn on Aug. 18. A backhoe being hauled aboard a trailer pulled by a construction truck plowed into the hotel's porte-cochère on Monday afternoon, causing major damage to the historic lodging establishment's front driveway shelter.
Green Park Inn owner Steve Irace happened to be on property and explained that this kind of accident happens more frequently than he would like.
"In the 15 years we have owned the Green Park Inn, this is probably the fourth time something like this has happened. Trucks have a problem getting up the hill on U.S. 321 coming up from Lenoir and our driveway is the first place they can pull off the road. Usually, the damage is limited to a gutter or a scratch. This time it was much worse," said Irace.
The truck and construction equipment are owned by D.H.C. Pros of Statesville, N.C. The driver told The Blowing Rocket that he did have trouble coming up the hill and needed to pull off the highway.
"I was looking for a 'low clearance' sign, but didn't see one," he said. "Of course, I hate that this happened."
The accident occurred at approximately 2:45 p.m., shortly before front desk clerk Troy Payne arrived, he said.
"I wasn't here, but all of the other staff members who were working then described it as the loudest thing they had ever heard," said Payne.
Irace was primarily concerned about guest safety and asked that the vehicle not be backed away until the structure could be stabilized.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.