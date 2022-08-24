BOONE — A truck carrying explosive material malfunctioned on Tuesday morning, which caused traffic delays in the area as roads were shut down.
According to Boone Fire Assistant Chief Mike Teague, the department was dispatched to a "truck on fire" call at 7:21 a.m. Tuesday. Dispatchers notified personnel that it was an explosives truck.
Teague said it was a truck that goes to the rock quarries or other areas where they do blasting.
Teague said the driver was coming up the road on U.S. 421 near Industrial Drive when he heard and felt something. According to Teague, the driver looked back and thought he saw something drop from his truck and saw what he thought was smoke.
"He immediately pulled over, bent back there, and felt like there was something in the undercarriage of the vehicle that was on fire," Teague said. "(The driver) discharged an extinguisher on it to make sure that he was suppressing any possible fire and, of course, we were dispatched."
When Boone Fire got there, Teague said they quickly assessed the situation.
"We did kind of a multi-prong approach," Teague said. "We had part of our crews, addressing the truck, figuring out what was going on and then we had remaining staff and crew that started shutting highways down into the area and created a buffer zone around it in case things progressed."
Teague said that while there was potential for a more dangerous situation, the material is carried in a very safe way as it's not mixed and carried in separate compartments while the detonators are also separate.
"The biggest concern is if the truck degrades and starts burning, then that's going to have an impact on the storage that's on the truck," Teague said. "We needed to determine if the truck that was on fire or producing the smoke, or do we have something coming out of one of the storage areas."
Teague said the issue was that the rear part of the truck had a "major mechanical malfunction" and started breaking apart and overheating. Grease on the back of the truck started to smoke due to the heat.
"There was never any explosives on fire at all," Teague said.
While crews were confirming what was going on with the truck, other personnel were shutting the highways down and getting people out of the danger zone.
"We had a truck that had a mechanical malfunction that was carrying 2,000 pounds of explosives in a highly populated area," Teague said. "We did not need to be dealing with that and dodging traffic at the same time. We also did not need to have people in that area should things start getting going worse."
While the road was shut down for about an hour, Teague said it would have been much longer if it was a more serious incident.
"But because we were able to identify what the problem was fairly quickly and get the situation stabilized — which took a little bit of time because there was a lot of heat that's generated in that rear end housing, making sure we were getting that cooled down — and then getting the truck off the road in a safe manner, it just takes a little time," Teague said. "We had the road closed about an hour and to me was very quick considering the potential that this particular incident had."
All Boone Fire personnel have received some level of hazardous material training. About a dozen members are HAZMAT technicians, which Teague said is the highest level to operate hazardous material incidents.
Teague said most members, if not all, also have an app they can pull up and get information on a hazardous material.
With any Hazmat incident, Teague said time, distance and shielding are the key steps.
"If we can't stop the hazardous material incident itself because maybe we don't have that capability, then we're going to get people a distance away from it and we're gonna get shielding," Teague said. "That was part of yesterday's situation — getting people away from it to begin with so that we didn't have a lot of cars around the area. If we had to pull the next — which (would have been) evacuations — then we already had the highways and the streets clear. We can start concentrating on buildings.
While the Tuesday incident did have the potential to be a major one, Teague said he wants to stress that he doesn't want community members to be nervous when they see a truck like that. He said those are very well designed for safety and the operators are very knowledgeable.
Teague said the operator of the truck involved Tuesday was "fantastic" and very knowledgable. He said the operator was on scene and gave Boone Fire information as needed.
"I can't say enough about how that helps us to manage that incident so much better," Teague said. "There was potential there. We have to respect that potential."
While the roads were shut down, less than a mile away, Watauga High School students were headed to their second day of school. But due to the road closures, classes were delayed.
Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott was at the high school around 7:30 a.m. dropping his daughter off when he got a call from the sheriff's office. He said once he was told of the potential for an explosion, they move to get everyone out of the parking lots and inside the building as quickly as possible and began notifying parents of what was happening. Once the situation was safe, they were able to allow students and staff members to come into school as the roads were slowly being reopened.
"I am grateful for the quick response of emergency services, the fire departments, and law enforcement this morning," Elliott said. "Their quick communication and updates with us allowed us to make quick decisions about keeping our students and staff safe. I also greatly appreciate the flexibility and cooperation of all of the parents and students this morning while we were working through the situation. Students who were able to arrive were kept in the gymnasium and auditorium until enough staff members arrived to begin school."
Students were in classes by 9:05 a.m. — only 35 minutes after they usually began, Elliott said.
