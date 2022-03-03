BOONE — Tristan Borlase was sentenced by Judge Greg Horne on March 3 to life in prison without the possibility of parole for each count of first-degree murder.
The sentences will run consecutively.
Defense Attorney Garland Baker notified the court that his client would appeal the sentence of life without parole.
The prosecution also asked for a permeant no contact order against Tristan Borlase so he would not be able to contact his two younger brothers. Borlase was remanded to the custody of the Watauga County Sheriff's Office.
The jury found Borlase guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his mother, Tanya Borlase, and guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his father, Jeffrey Borlase, on March 2.
The jury returned the guilty verdicts at approximately 3:55 p.m. on March 2 after three days of deliberation.
During the sentencing period in the morning, members of the Borlase family gave impact statements about their parents. Taylor Borlase, the oldest Borlase sibling, talked about how she became the head of the family at 22 years old.
“I can tell you that I had to stop going to school to become guardian, a caretaker of my younger brothers,” Taylor Borlase said. “How I was instantly the head of a family that was torn to pieces.”
Taylor Borlase told the court that her parents' last moments were never supposed to be atrociously horrific and so filled with fear and heartache.
“Trust me when I say that my heart is so broken, but watching my siblings break and knowing I will never be able to fully put them back together is so much worse,” Taylor Borlase said. “I'm so broken and I know the only things holding me up are God, everyone's prayers and encouragement my parents gave to us.”
She also told the court about how wonderful her parents were and that she was incredibly thankful for the parents she had. She told the court that she wished the court could see their smiles and feel their energy. Taylor Borlase said her dad would leave “cute notes” in their cars and would tell them every day before they got on the bus how “proud he was of us.”
"Mama put notes in our lunches and our rooms,” Taylor Borlase said. “Kept journals for each of us to treasure as we grew older. Dad cherished making us breakfast on the weekends, even after working so hard all week. He would get up early weekend after weekend and make us all a special breakfast. Mom did all of our laundry, cooked every meal with our health and personal preferences in mind.”
Taylor Borlase told the court that her parents would help with homework problems, any problems with friends or parents. She said they stood up for their children when they couldn’t stand up for themselves. She said they set an example of how to treat others and how to be in a tender, loving and steadfast relationship.
She also said that she had pictured herself and Tristan as roommates in their twenties, traveling and experiencing life together — not only had them of their incredible parents, Taylor Borlase said, but he robbed them of the experiences that they could have had together.
“My new reality makes me afraid for me and my loved ones in every situation,” Taylor Borlase told the court. “For almost three years we have lived in fear, afraid to leave our house, afraid to be at home. I can't go to the store, see a movie, any public gathering for long in fear of the horrible things that could happen.”
She said that if she could even show a glimpse of the love and grace she gained from her parents, she knew she could make the world a better place. She said that because Tristan Borlase was their son, that is possible for him too.
“Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good,” Taylor Borlase said.
Next was Jeffrey Borlase's mother, Kathy Brown.
She said her son was kind, loving, gentle and patient. When her son was younger, she said she prayed that God would give her son a wife that truly loved the Lord with all her heart. She said God answered that prayer.
She told the court she would picture her son playing his guitar and singing songs to the children when they were little.
“He would sit at the foot of their bed and play the guitar. He would sing worship songs or songs of their request. Either Kaya or Alexis one time asked about Barbie's pony,” Brown said. “So he made a song about Barbie's pony.”
She said for three years, horrific images of murder have gone through her head. She said she had questions that she wanted answers for as the trial approached. One question she wanted to know was something good about the last day Jeff and Tanya Borlase lived “on this earth.”
“I loved hearing that Jeff, when he went to pick up his son from school who was having issues, wanted to give him a hug,” Brown said. “ I love that image. I love the list we got to see of Tanya — what the thing she was writing down to try and help her son that last night. It wasn't a list of his shortcomings. It was a list of qualities she wanted him to have in his life. Qualities like compassion and honesty. And I’ll treasure those images in my heart knowing that their very last moments were spent loving their son. They were showing love to him and he thanked them for loving him and caring about his future by killing them.”
She said she always loved Tristan Borlase like she’s loved all of her grandchildren, but he’s “done the unthinkable, the unimaginable.”
When Jeff and Tanya Borlase were dating, she told the court that Tanya Borlase gave Jeff Borlase a picture of an old couple holding hands and said “that’ll be us one day.”
“They saved that picture and she looked forward to growing old with him,” Brown said.
She told the court she does not recognize the Tristan Borlase she once knew.
“I hope also that he comes to fully realize when he's done and owns the horror of what he did,” Brown said. “Not blaming anyone else, but owns it and that his heart breaks and then eventually finds peace with God.”
Banks then read a statement from Robin Hahn, Tanya Borlase's mother.
"Thankfully, I do know this,” Hahn wrote in the statement. “As soon as my daughter, Tanya, and my son-in-law Jeff took their last breaths, they met at the holy light, grabbed each other's hands and ran straight through the pearly gates to the lap of God as he wrapped his arms tightly around them and said ‘rest, give peace my children. You did well.’”
Hahn talked about how Muggsy, who had attacked Tristan Borlase when he attacked his father, came to live with her after the murders along with two other dogs and a rabbit. She said Muggsy went crazy and would attack the other dogs.
“I had to have him put down,” Hahn wrote. “The vet said it wasn’t uncommon with extreme trauma. Losing the one that tried to save my children was horrible.”
She said she has watched helplessly as her grandchildren have suffered tremendously. She said she’s been amazed at their strength and passion, which she said speaks volumes about the kind of parents Jeff and Tanya Borlase were.
“Too much of my life and my grandchildren’s lives have been affected,” Hahn wrote. “That is why I'm asking the court for the maximum sentence.”
After Hahn, Mike Brown, Jeffrey Borlase’s stepfather, spoke to the court. He said Jeff and Tanya Borlase were the best people and best parents God ever made. He said they were loving, they were caring and they were kind. He said they loved their children more than life itself and lived for their children.
“They had decades to live, to love, to enjoy the things that all the rest of us are going to still enjoy, they can not,” Mike Brown said. “Instead of living and loving, they were literally cut down at the prime of their lives in a horrific fashion.”
He said none of the family can understand what happened.
“The stranger sitting at that table is no longer the fine young boy that we all used to love so dearly,” Mike Brown said.
Ever since this started, he said he has been scared his wife would die of a broken heart. When it started, he told her he only asked her one thing: survive this. So far, he said she has.
Asks Judge Horne to consider two things when sentencing Tristan Borlase. First, he asked the court to consider the fact that he has not seen Tristan Borlase express remorse and that it doesn’t seem like he is sorry. He said that their only fear is that one day he will walk out of prison still self-centered and take his vengeance out on his siblings.
“His grandmother and I won’t be there by then,” Mike Brown said. “We will leave that up to you, sir.”
Alexis Hinchfliffe then addressed the court. She first read a statement from her twin sister, Kaya Borlase, who could not be at court.
“Anybody who truly knew my parents would be able to tell you how amazing they were,” Kaya Borlase wrote. She echoed other’s sentiments that her parents lived for the children.
She wrote about the last time she spoke to her parents, two days before they were killed. She said she had taken part in a data competition and called her dad to tell him how it went.
“He just kept saying how proud he was of me,” Kaya wrote, and while he had plenty of advice on how to present data or use this accomplishment in her future, “he was talking to me with so much love.” She wrote later about how she grieves with new stages of life she cannot share with her parents, such as getting into her dream graduate school.
Alexis Hinchcliffe then read her own statement to the court.
“Three minutes and 17 seconds,” Hinchliffe said. “Three minutes and 17 seconds was all it took to lose the women I looked up to most.”
Hinchliffe spoke about her close connection with her parents, how they devoted themselves to others and “exemplified true love and perseverance.”
She said that she lost her ability to be a normal college student with the added responsibilities of taking care of her 15 year old brother, who she said won’t have his parents to teach him to drive, help him buy his first car, see him walk across the stage at graduation or attend his wedding one day.
Hinchliffe said her parents will never get to be grandparents, and that they also had their grandparent names chosen: Maye Maye and Papa Jeff. She said she hopes to be the mother her mom was.
“I hope to live in a way that honors my parents and honors the God we serve together. I hope Tristan finds that God again someday,” Hinchliffe said. She said a righteous justice needs to come forth, and that Tristan Borlase needs to spend his life behind bars for as long as he lives so that the family may move forward.
District Attorney Seth Banks then introduced letters from more family members for Judge Horne to read and review.
“This community, family has suffered an incomprehensible loss,” Banks said. “ On behalf of the state of North Carolina, given the gravity of this loss and all the other evidence this court has heard over the court of this trial, we would argue that the weight of the evidence and the wright of this loss would overcome any mitigating factors. The sentence for Mr. Borlase should be life without the possibility of parole for the death of Tanya Maye Borlase. And another sentence of life without the possibility of parole for the death of Jeffrey David Borlase.”
After Banks finished, Defense Attorney Garland Baker made a motion on constitutional grounds that the court not consider life without parole. He made three arguments that a sentence of life without parole violates different sections of the constitution.
Baker also presented the court with a letter from Dr. James Hilkey, the psychologist who testified for the defense. He also asked the court to consider the fact that Tristan Borlase is not “irrevocably corrupt” or “incorrigible” and therefore is deserving of a life sentence with the possibility of parole.
Baker did not read aloud any of the letters or statements submitted to the defense and instead gave them to Judge Horne to read through and consider. The letters Baker submitted included ones from Susan Schall, a teacher who taught Tristan Borlase at his high school in Mooresville as well as one from a youth leader at the church the Borlase family attended in Mooresville.
He also gave the court a North Carolina Court of Appeals Opinion related to a juvenile who was convicted of murder and was sentenced to two life sentences. Since the case is still being appealed and has not been decided Judge Horne said it does not have precedent authority in this case, but he will take the case under consideration.
Baker asked the court to consolidate the sentences into one continuous life sentence, rather than two consecutive sentences, with the possibility of parole.
In closing, Baker said he wanted to take into account that as horrible and terrible the situation was, Tristan Borlase was 17 years old when it happened. He said there is tragedy on both sides of this courtroom because his client had so much to give. He said his client can still make a difference and that the court should consider life with parole. In 25 years, he would be eligible for a parole hearing. He said that life with a chance of parole does not mean he could ever get parole. Baker said he is trusting the court to do justice in this case.
Tristan Borlase then spoke to the court. He began by saying that he was sorry, and sorry for everybody in the court who had to be involved in the case.
“Going into this trial, I was uneasy for a lot of reasons, one of the reasons was that the jury would also have to be affected by everything that they see when they go home,” Tristan Borlase said. “I can only imagine what the family themself has re-lived and seen and imagined for the past three years and what they’ll continue to have haunt their minds.”
“My sister (Alexis Hinchliffe) again took the stand today and said she still loved me and still wanted me to try to live a meaningful life and that this is still possible in prison, and that is something I agree with,” Tristan said. He said he wanted his family to feel as safe as possible and that he doesn’t want them to live in fear. Again, he said he wanted the judge to consider everything the family had to say.
Tristan Borlase said he has been suicidal before, and that the only person he has had the desire to hurt in the last three years has been himself. He said that what has stopped him on multiple occasions is that he does not want to take another life from the Borlase family and “rob my parents of seeing me, another one of their children grow up.”
He said that everything others in the courtroom said about his parents being sacrificial and good people is true. Tristan Borlase said he truly believes that his father gave up his life even though he had so much to offer, that his dad could have stopped him if he thought there was any other way besides hurting him.
“I am nothing but sad that my parents are gone,” Tristan Borlase said. He told the courtroom that he is sad his parents’ parents and his siblings have lost so much, and compared it to dropping a pebble in the water and the ripple keeps going out, and he said it will continue to be that way in this case.
In closing, Tristan Borlase said he only asks one thing: everyone in his family, everyone in the courtroom will take care of themselves and those that they have in their lives and keep their eyes open to anything that could lead to harm. He asked that people do everything that they can do to make the world a better, safer, happier and more peaceful place.
“If it is (helpful to his family) for a life sentence without parole, and that’s the help I can offer them, I understand,” Tristan Borlase told the court. “But I do believe no matter what, I will be able to offer something to someone and I hope that something is beneficial.”
Baker told the court that his client had said he would consent to a permanent no-contact order and that the court should consider the family’s wishes when making a decision.
After hearing from both sides, Judge Horne recessed court until 1:30 p.m. to have time to thoroughly review all the documents, letters and statements submitted to the court before giving his sentence.
Jury selection for the trial started on Feb. 14 and the trial started on Feb. 16. It lasted a total of nine weekdays with closing arguments on Feb. 28.
On April 10, 2019, the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1174 Orchard Road for a 911 call related to the disappearance of three family members. Both parents were subsequently found dead outside of the home, the Watauga Democrat previously reported. The following day, Tristan Borlase — then 17 years old — was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
