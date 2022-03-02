BOONE — Tristan Borlase was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his mother, Tanya Borlase, and guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his father, Jeffrey Borlase.
The jury returned the verdict at approximately 3:55 p.m. on March 2 after three days of deliberation.
The jury started deliberations at 1:50 p.m. on Feb. 28 after nine days of hearing evidence and arguments from the defense and prosecution.
Tristan Borlase will have a sentencing hearing on March 3.
On April 10, 2019, the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1174 Orchard Road for a 911 call related to the disappearance of three family members. Jeffery David Borlase, 43, and Tanya Maye Borlase, 44, were subsequently found dead outside of the home, the Watauga Democrat previously reported. The following day, Tristan Borlase — then 17 years old — was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
