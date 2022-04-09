Deep Gap Live Burn

Jamie Dunn looks on with a hose prepared incase the fire spreads outside of the house. 

 Photo by Moss Brennan

DEEP GAP — Members from Deep Gap Volunteer Fire Department participated in a live burn training on April 9 where they got practical firefighter training by burning down a house. 

"There's nothing better than training in this environment. We're gonna face the natural fire, and it's a rare opportunity, so we want to take advantage of it," DGVFD Chief Seth Norris said.

In the burn building DGVFD has at its station, Norris said it's not reflective of an actual structure fire.  

"All these conditions together make this the ideal training ground," Norris said. "We want to we want to train like we fight."

During the training, fire marshals and instructors set rooms on fire so that a firefighter could see how the fire operates and moves before putting it out.

On Saturday, April 9, 2022, Deep Gap Volunteer Fire Department participated in a live burn training where firefighters got to train in live fire. Training in live fire helps firefighters learn the skills needed when responding to a structure fire call.

"During that time, we teach them fire behavior," Norris said. "We show them how fire grows, how the heat changes in the atmosphere, hazards to be aware of. All of that happens before they even open the hose to put the fire out of course. At that point, that's when they extinguish the fire using modern suppression techniques." 

Multiple crews conducted that kind of training before letting the house catch entirely on fire.  

Norris said that a property owner had recognized that they would like to donate the house to the fire department instead of demolishing it. 

"So if it meets a number of criteria — cannot have asbestos and a number of other criteria — then it creates an opportunity for us," Norris said. "It's a good alternative for property owners to demolition. A little bit lower cost and obviously it's a great opportunity for the fire service. He recognized that he wanted that off that property, and so the two choices were demolish or donate it for training."

Norris said people offer houses more than they can actually burn due to safety requirements. He said they also don't just want to burn down a house for environmental reasons.  

Multiple fire instructors and fire marshals — like Watauga County Fire Marshal Shane Garland and state fire investigator Taylor Marsh — were also on scene to teach. 

If a call had come in during their training, Norris said that like many other departments in Watauga County, they would have also called other departments to help respond. Deep Gap VFD also maintained a predetermined engine at the training to respond incase the department gets another call in its district. Crews were also at the house on Monday, April 4, to do room burning to assist a fire investigation class so students could see visuals and after effects of a fire. 

Firefighters from Champion Volunteer Fire Department also participated in the training on April 9. 

Deep Gap Live Burn

Seth Norris looks on as firefighters get live fire training on April 9. 
Deep Gap Live Burn

A firefighter comes out of the house after receiving training in a live burn on April 9. 
Deep Gap Live Burn

Eddie Dunn looks at the pump panel of a Deep Gap engine. 
Deep Gap Live Burn

Watauga County Fire Marshal Shane Garland hands fuel to another instructor to help light a room fire. 
Deep Gap Live Burn

A firefighter observes a fire from the outside. 
Deep Gap Live Burn

Eddie Dunn fills a drop tank with a tanker to keep firefighters in the house supplied with water. 
Deep Gap Live Burn

Deep Gap Assistant Fire Chief Victor Hamby walks out of the house while firefighters learn during a live burn training April 9. 
Deep Gap Live Burn

Lt. Brandon Norris goes into one of the room fires with Shelly Kamp. 
Deep Gap Live Burn

Firefighters with full turnout gear and air masks on walk while snow also falls.
Deep Gap Live Burn

A firefighter goes into a room to light a fire to help train firefighters on fire behavior. 
Deep Gap Live Burn

Chris Maher, Jamie Dunn and Brandon Norris put a hose into a room to help cool it off from the outside. 
Deep Gap Live Burn

Daniel Brehm (left) and Lt. Jonathan Hodges start to take their gear off after putting out a room fire during training. 
Deep Gap Live Burn

Chief Seth Norris walks away from a window while snow falls. 
Deep Gap Live Burn

Shane Garland and another firefighter walk out from a room on April 9. 
Deep Gap Live Burn

A firefighter walks around the house as it starts to go up in flames. 
Deep Gap Live Burn

Victor Hamby and Seth Norris move an old couch to the side of the house so it will catch on fire. 
Deep Gap Live Burn

Daniel Brehm, Jamie Dunn, Chris Maher and Nate Henries keep an eye on the fire to make sure it doesn't spread or get to hot. 
Deep Gap Live Burn

Moses White and Seth Norris put water on the house to cool it off some so the heat won't damage the trucks. 
Deep Gap Live Burn

Jamie Dunn puts out fire that had spread to the grass outside of the house.
Deep Gap Live Burn

Brandon Norris looks on at the fire on April 9 during a live burn training. 
Deep Gap Live Burn

Moses White walks around the house as it burns. 
Deep Gap Live Burn

Moses White, Seth Norris and Chris Maher put out fire that had spread to the grass on the outside of the house. 
Deep Gap Live Burn

Seth Norris looks on as the house and couch placed outside the house burns. 
Deep Gap Live Burn

Jamie Dunn spays water around the outside of the house to keep fire from spreading to the grass. 
Aftermath of Deep Gap Burn

The house after the fire burned itself out. The only remaining structure were blocks. 

