BOONE — On its one year anniversary, the TownePlace Suites by Marriott — located on 1110 Meadowview Drive — had a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce.
Before the ribbon was cut, finance director Jay Shah gave a speech and thanked partners, lenders and the town of Boone who helped with the development.
“I truly felt like we were supported in this development and the community has supported us this past year,” Shah said. “It’s a good looking property, but what makes it beautiful is the area, the surrounding. Of course the design is good, but if you don’t have the mountains, if you don’t have the geography, none of that matters. Boone really provided that.”
Shah said the hotel has 92 suites with a full kitchenette in every room, eight of which are one-bedroom suites. There is also a heated indoor pool, a fitness center, a free breakfast buffet and a meeting room for guests. There are also grills and outdoor seating available for guests. The hotel also offers a pet-friendly policy for guests.
Those in attendance were invited inside the lobby for refreshments while live music played in the background.
After the ribbon cutting, Boone Chamber of Commerce President and CEO David Jackson was given a tour of the building by Midge Southerland, the corporate director of sales.
During the tour, Jackson commented on some of the views that could be seen from the hotel. The full tour can be found at tinyurl.com/2h2d97fn.
More information on the hotel can be found at tinyurl.com/v5wvvv.
