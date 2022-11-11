IMG_0520.jpg

Members from 19 different fire departments and Ashe Medics crew members were honored on Nov. 8 at the West Jefferson Aldermen meeting for their hard work containing the Cobble Creek Lumber fire that burned in late August. 

 Photo submitted

WEST JEFFERSON — The West Jefferson Aldermen made a special presentation to members of all of the fire departments as well as Ashe Medics for their quick response and hard work containing the Cobble Creek Lumber fire that burned in West Jefferson on Aug. 30.

Three departments from Watauga — Deep Gap, Meat Camp and Boone Fire — responded to the incident as well and were also honored. 

