Members from 19 different fire departments and Ashe Medics crew members were honored on Nov. 8 at the West Jefferson Aldermen meeting for their hard work containing the Cobble Creek Lumber fire that burned in late August.
WEST JEFFERSON — The West Jefferson Aldermen made a special presentation to members of all of the fire departments as well as Ashe Medics for their quick response and hard work containing the Cobble Creek Lumber fire that burned in West Jefferson on Aug. 30.
Three departments from Watauga — Deep Gap, Meat Camp and Boone Fire — responded to the incident as well and were also honored.
The aldermen all shared their words of appreciation to the department members for preventing the fire from spreading to other buildings that could have destroyed downtown West Jefferson during the Nov. 8 meeting.
The board members also expressed their gratitude to the West Jefferson Police Department and the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office for their support during the fire fighting efforts.
Each plaque presented to the departments stated “For the Meritorious conduct in assisting with the Cobble Creek Fire in West Jefferson, NC on August 30, 2022 – presented by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen, Town of West Jefferson.”
The departments that responded to the fire were: West Jefferson, Glendale Springs, Todd, Jefferson, Warrensville, Pond Mountain, Laurel Springs, Fleetwood, Lansing, Deep Gap, New River, Creston, Rugby, Boone, Piney Creek, Wilbar, Meat Camp, the NC Forestry Service and Ashe Medics.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.