SEVEN DEVILS — On June 22, the Town of Seven Devils Board of Adjustment approved the special use permit for a wastewater sewage treatment plant on the Watauga River that has raised environmental concerns among citizens and organizers.
The petition requesting the property be annexed by the Town of Seven Devils was submitted by Charlie Clement, who owns a limited liability corporation entitled Clevon Woods Associates. The property, located along N.C. in the Foscoe area, is 7.575 acres.
Watauga Riverkeeper Andy Hill said this development plan has been in progress for five or six years since the plans were proposed. In December 2020, the Watauga Democrat reported that Clements said he had “more than $200,000 invested in this project, has hired an engineer and he assured the town council that he is completing all of the necessary steps” for the wastewater treatment facility to be approved by the state of North Carolina, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality and for the required local construction permits.
Despite assurances of quality, Hill expressed concerns over the pollution a wastewater treatment plant could introduce into the Watauga River. The plant, according to Hill, would expel .35 million gallons of water into the Watauga River every day.
“When a wastewater treatment plant works, it isn’t a terrible thing,” Hill said. “It does its function and it discharges clean water. But rarely does anything work perfectly.”
Hill shared concerns about the potential for wastewater treatment plants to overflow due to overuse or heavy rainfall. The annexed property, according to Hill, is in a floodway, or part of the river that is known to flood.
There are many ways, according to Hill, that wastewater treatment facilities can be held to code and assure they are running properly. Hill said that a waste discharge plant at The Ponds, just upstream of the Clement property, has recently been in violation of N.C. water quality regulations. Wastewater treatment facilities, according to the NCDEQ website, must comply with National Pollution Discharge Elimination System permitting guidelines standardized by the EPA. According to Hill, after the Watauga Riverkeeper’s water testing program alerted the NCDEQ to the pollution the plant was creating, The Ponds made efforts to rectify the issue and is currently consistently meeting water quality standards, according to the Riverkeeper’s water testing. There are several tools that the agency can use to bring someone into compliance, Hill said, including notices of violation, fines or mandated repairs.
The Town of Seven Devils did not comment despite repeated attempts by The Avery Journal-Times. The town’s Board of Adjustment, per law, gave the public advance notice to weigh in on the wastewater treatment plant’s approval. Signs were posted outside the town hall as well as in the local newspaper, and the public was offered to submit written comments.
The key, Hill said, to maintaining clean waterways for the community is to continue testing water and ensuring properties are held to compliance.
“I’m worried about the carrying load of the Watauga,” Hill said.
