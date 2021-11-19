BOONE — Major updates have been made to the town of Boone’s website. Found at the same domain, www.townofboone.net, Boone’s website has transitioned to a more modern and transparent format.
Additional "global navigation" tabs have been created, including "Your Government", "Living & Visiting", "About Boone", "Connect & Engage" and "How Do I..." tabs.
A main feature of this updated website is the ‘Sign In’ feature. By creating an account, which is completely optional, citizen’s gain access to receiving notifications via the new RSS feed, savable form submissions via the new Form Center and many more perks.
Found underneath the ‘Your Government’ tab, ‘Departments & Operations’ has expanded to include the following operations: the downtown development coordinator, parking, sustainability in Boone and utility billing. Additionally, all previous department tabs have been renovated.
In an effort to increase usability and reduce the use of paper, the updated website now has online forms via the form center available for administration and human resources.
This includes the Agenda Item Action Request Form and the Career Application, among others. The RSS feed is also available to individuals who would like to be informed of public notices, press releases, meeting agenda packets, etc. This feature will be used to greatly increase the amount of communication between the Town of Boone and its citizens.
In an effort to support and promote the community as a whole throughout Boone, information regarding community activities can be found under the ‘Living and Visiting’ tab. From farmer’s markets to renter’s protection information and even schools in Watauga County, this tab has been curated to meet the needs of all of our citizens and tourists alike.
Boone has both a rich and intriguing history, as well as a bright future. Under the ‘About Boone’ tab, Boone’s past, present and future are presented for interested individuals.
Furthermore, key activities and facilities are highlighted here, including the Downtown Boone Self Guided Walking Tour, Digital Watauga, and the Jones House.
One important aspect of the updated website is the focus on communication. Now, both departments and staff are easily contactable with the ‘Connect & Engage’ tab focused heavily on connecting citizens with their town staff. Additionally, town sponsored and community sponsored activities are heavily highlighted under this tab, with ‘Things to Do in Boone’ including information on local theater productions, as well as all town-maintained facilities.
The ‘How Do I...’ tab is designed to help guide and answer frequently asked questions received by Boone. Questions such as ‘How Do I Apply for a Permit from the Town’ and ‘How Do I Submit a Citizens Service Request’ are now easily answered by redirecting all inquiries to the right department.
A search bar can be found on every page of the website, which can be utilized to find answers not answered under the ‘How Do I...’ tab.
The main goals of the updated website are both transparency and increased communication between the town and its citizens, the town stated in a release.
The website is constantly being updated, so if community members have any questions regarding the updated website, or notice an error on any page, they can contact Laney Pilkington, administrative support specialist/communications, at laney.pilkington@townofboone.net or (828) 268-6200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.