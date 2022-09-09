BOONE — The Town of Boone is hosting the Fall Boone Clean Up Day Saturday, Sept. 10 beginning at 8 a.m. All citizens are invited and encouraged to take part in this town-wide clean up by volunteering to clean around their property on “Boone Clean-Up Day”. Volunteers may also come by the Town of Boone Public Works Center, located at 321 East King Street, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. if they wish to be assigned a location to clean inside the town limits. Cleaning supplies including gloves and bags will be provided.
“I'm looking forward to our bi-annual clean-up event uniting volunteers and organizations tackling the litter and debris that has built up along our streets and in our streams during the summer months. I hope everyone will join us on Saturday," Shannon Isaacs, program coordinator said
Refreshments will be served at the Public Works Center from 12 to 1 p.m. For those not able to participate on September 10, the Town of Boone encourages citizens to choose a date during the Litter Sweep, which takes place from Sept. 10 to Sept. 24th, to clear property of litter and debris.
Town residents will receive an additional free curbside pickup of collected debris (household junk/bulk items, yard debris or brush). Please contact the Public Works Department to schedule a collection at 828-268-6230.
