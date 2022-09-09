Current Boone Logo.png

BOONE — The Town of Boone is hosting the Fall Boone Clean Up Day Saturday, Sept. 10 beginning at 8 a.m. All citizens are invited and encouraged to take part in this town-wide clean up by volunteering to clean around their property on “Boone Clean-Up Day”. Volunteers may also come by the Town of Boone Public Works Center, located at 321 East King Street, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. if they wish to be assigned a location to clean inside the town limits. Cleaning supplies including gloves and bags will be provided.

“I'm looking forward to our bi-annual clean-up event uniting volunteers and organizations tackling the litter and debris that has built up along our streets and in our streams during the summer months. I hope everyone will join us on Saturday," Shannon Isaacs, program coordinator said

