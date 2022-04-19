BOONE — The Town of Boone invites all who love Boone to participate in the Boone Community Climate Opinion survey. This includes residents, visitors, students and more. The results of this survey will help the Town begin to prepare the first draft of the Town of Boone Community Climate Action Plan (CCAP).
A CCAP is a detailed and strategic framework for measuring, planning and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and related climatic impacts. In order for Boone to meet its goal of transitioning the entire town to 100% clean renewable energy by 2050, community action is a must. While the town itself has transitioned all municipal electricity to renewable sources many years ahead of the proposed schedule, the town stated it knows it can't stop there.
“Climate change affects every one of us.” said George Santucci, town of Boone sustainability and special projects manager. “The goal of the CCAP is to provide a guide for the community to follow in order to reach our 2050 goal, as well as reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050 at the latest.”
The Town of Boone will be partnering with ICLEI, an international organization which helps guide local governments in their sustainable initiatives. “The focus of the CCAP is in the title; community. The Town itself can only do so much, and we need input from all stakeholders in order to create an equitable plan that everyone can contribute to, understand, and act upon.” Santucci stated.
The Community Climate Action Plan survey can be found at the following link: tinyurl.com/boonecommunityopinionsurvey. It can also be found on the Town’s website at www.townofboone.net.
The survey will open April 19th and will close on May 31st. For additional information, contact George Santucci, Sustainability and Special Projects Manager, at george.santucci@townofboone.net or at (828) 268-6200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.