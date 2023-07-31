Watauga Community Housing Trust and Mayor Pro Tem Edie Tugman

Boone Mayor Pro Tempore Edie Tugman presents members of the Watauga Community Housing Trust  — Bob Howard, Ben Loomis and Meredith Maiken — with the $10,000 pledge. 

 Photo submitted

BOONE — The Boone Town Council has awarded the Watauga Community Housing Trust $10,000 toward the first concrete project for affordable housing within the Town of Boone limits.

During the June 6 Boone Budget Retreat, the Boone Town Council pledged $10,000 toward this project, with the contingency that the Watauga Community Housing Trust raised $45,000 and that the property is within town limits.

Boone Town Council supports local nonprofit grant application, provide funds for affordable housing
  

