Helmet Pic for Social.png

Boone was awarded 75 helmets as part of a grant. 

 Photo courtesy Town of Boone

BOONE — The town of Boone was awarded the “Bicycle Helmet Initiative” grant, which will give the town 75 free youth bicycle helmets to distribute to the residents of Boone. In an effort to keep children safe while riding a bicycle, the Bicycle Helmet Initiative program distributes helmets to children of low-income families.

The Boone Police Department will give bicycle safety tips and distribute the helmets to low-income families in the community at the “Kid's Zone” at the Boonerang Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, June 17, located at the Watauga County Public Library. NCDOT awarded a total of 23,000 helmets to 285 organizations — a record number for the Bicycle Helmet Initiative.

