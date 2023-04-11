BOONE — The town of Boone was awarded the “Bicycle Helmet Initiative” grant, which will give the town 75 free youth bicycle helmets to distribute to the residents of Boone. In an effort to keep children safe while riding a bicycle, the Bicycle Helmet Initiative program distributes helmets to children of low-income families.
The Boone Police Department will give bicycle safety tips and distribute the helmets to low-income families in the community at the “Kid's Zone” at the Boonerang Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, June 17, located at the Watauga County Public Library. NCDOT awarded a total of 23,000 helmets to 285 organizations — a record number for the Bicycle Helmet Initiative.
The purpose of this program, coordinated by the Integrated Mobility Division in NCDOT, is to promote bicycle safety, which includes helmet usage. The overall mission is to reduce child/youth bicycle fatalities, serious injuries and head trauma in North Carolina.
The town of Boone stated in a press that it wants to thank Hardin Park Elementary School, Harmony Lanes and W.A.M.Y. for their support and partnership for this project. For more information on this grant, contact Town Hall at (828) 268-6200.
