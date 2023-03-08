Main Street Blowing Rock

A view of Main Street in downtown Blowing Rock.

 Photo courtesy Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce

BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Town Council is inviting the public and the business community to an informational session about proposed paid parking around town. 

Blowing Rock Town Manager Shane Fox will facilitate the meeting along with Blowing Rock Police Chief Aaron Miller. The meeting will take place on March 28 at 6 p.m. at the American Legion Building at 333 Wallingford Street. 

