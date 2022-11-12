BLOWING ROCK — The town of Blowing Rock has announced the discharged of untreated wastewater that occurred on Friday, Nov. 11.
The discharge was an an estimated 1,200 gallons at Sanitary Sewer Manhole 549, adjacent to the Mayview Lift Station. The untreated wastewater was discharged into New Years creek in the Catawba River basin, according to the town.
The Division of Water Resources was notified of the event on Nov. 11 and is reviewing the matter. For more information, contact the town of Blowing Rock at (828) 295-5200.
General Statute 143-215.1C requires that the owner or operator of any wastewater collection or treatment works to issue a press release when an untreated wastewater discharge of 1,000 gallons or more reaches surface waters.
