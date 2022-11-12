Town of Blowing Rock logo (web)

BLOWING ROCK — The town of Blowing Rock has announced the discharged of untreated wastewater that occurred on Friday, Nov. 11.

The discharge was an an estimated 1,200 gallons at Sanitary Sewer Manhole 549, adjacent to the Mayview Lift Station. The untreated wastewater was discharged into New Years creek in the Catawba River basin, according to the town. 

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.