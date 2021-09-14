BEECH MOUNTAIN — The Town of Beech Mountain announced on Sept. 13 that Tamarack Road will be closed to through traffic between Sugar Maple Lane to the Charter Hills Road intersection for the town’s Public Works infrastructure crews to make repairs.
All through traffic shall detour from Beech Mountain Parkway onto Charter Hills Road to access areas of Staghorn Hollow, Doe Lane, Sawmill Branch, Briarwood Lane and the upper part of Charter Hills Road. The detour will be in effect from Tuesday through Friday, Sept. 14 to 17, according to the town.
For questions or more information, residents are asked to call Town of Beech Mountain Public Works at (828) 387-9282.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.