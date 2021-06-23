BOONE — Councilperson Dustin Hicks’s resignation, announced May 20, and effective July 31, will result in a vacant seat on the Boone Town Council.
The council is soliciting applications from persons who would like to serve on the Boone Town Council to fill the upcoming vacancy. The Boone Town Council will select a person to fill the unexpired term from a pool of interested citizens who complete the application process.
The position selection will be made at an Aug. 3 special meeting, and the appointee will be sworn-in and seated immediately thereafter at that meeting. All applicants will be invited to the meeting and will have an opportunity to address the town council before an appointment is made.
The person selected for this vacant position will serve until December 2021. To apply, community members can submit a résumé and a Boone Town Council application to the town of Boone, c/o Nicole Harmon, Town Clerk, P.O. Drawer 192, Boone, NC 28607 or via e-mail at nicole.harmon@townofboone.net.
Community members may visit the town’s website at www.townofboone.net to download a council application form, which can be found under the “Public Notices and Press Releases” tab. The application deadline is 5 p.m., Friday, July 16. Applicants must be residents of the town of Boone in the town of Boone city limits, and at least 21 years of age to be eligible.
For more information, community members can contact John Ward, town manager, at john.ward@townofboone.net or (828) 406-5563.
Moving forward, an election to fill the remainder of the unexpired term will be added to the November Town Council election. In addition to this council seat, seats currently held by Mayor Rennie Brantz, Councilpersons Nancy LaPlaca, Connie Ulmer, Sam Furgiuele and Virginia Roseman will be on the ballot in the November 2021 election.
Qualification to run in that election will begin on July 2 and run through July 16. Contact Watauga County Board of Elections at (828) 265-8061 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.