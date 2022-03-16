BOONE – The Boone Town Council met March 7 and 8 for its retreat and workshop where they discussed various aspects of the town budget, reviewed the budget from 2021 and discussed ideas and priorities for the year.
On the first day of the retreat, Jane Shook, director of planning and inspections for the town of Boone, discussed the budget for the planning administration. Shook shared that one of the goals for the planning administration department is to transition to a digital format because their department is very paper intensive. The digital transition, Shook explained, would reduce the department’s carbon footprint and benefit both the department and its customers.
She said that for people who are either small business owners or part of large chains, the required paperwork for projects can be five copies of plans. Some of these plans are 40 to 50 pages long, and digitizing their systems would reduce this unnecessary use of paper.
Post pandemic, the planning department is also trying to find ways to minimize the need for customers to physically go to their office like allowing them to pay electronically.
This new system would also increase transparency, according to Shook. People would be able to log into the system and see exactly where their plans are and get immediate feedback.
“So you schedule an inspection, then you should be able to log back in that day and see what your inspection results are,” Shook said.
Boone Police Chief Andy LeBeau also discussed the budget and events for his department with the council.
“The main thing is that we’ve fallen behind,” LeBeau said.
With competitive pay rates in surrounding areas, BPD is having a difficult time with staff leaving, LeBeau said.
He explained that the department will pay to train officers and then other law enforcement agencies will offer them a job with a higher salary than they would have in Boone. LeBeau described himself as a realist and said that he was not proposing that they fix this immediately, but wanted to address it.
LeBeau proposed that he would work with other department heads during the year to create a pay plan that would improve the situation that the police department is currently in.
“It’s important for our officers to see that they have a career here at the town of Boone that has earning potential in a bit of a roadmap for them,” LeBeau said. “We need to pay the best because we need top quality candidates.”
LeBeau continued to discuss why education is so important when it comes to jobs in law enforcement. He said that in a study called “the 2015 Presidential task force in 21st century policing” showed that officers with a college degree are 40 percent less likely to use force and are 30 percent less likely to fire their service weapons.
“We understand that the stakes in law enforcement are very high,” he said. “We see around the country and other places where things have gone bad.”
For BPD, 75% of the department’s officers have a college degree. According to LeBeau, the national average is 30%.
“It’s a different place here and we work hard to do policing in the right way. And I could tell you so many stories of how our officers do that the right way,” LeBeau said.
When discussing the town council’s priorities for upcoming projects, common topics included town staff raises, transportation adjustments, plans for the Bolick property and affordable housing efforts. John Ward, outgoing town manager, stated that given the current budget and projects, there is not a large percentage of available funds.
“I’d say overall 90% are set cost. That’s going to depend on town council priorities,” Ward said. “If some of the stuff that we’re doing is not what you want us doing, you can end that and shift money, but there’s not a lot of flexible available money.”
Ward continued and said it would be difficult to “carve out money” for affordable housing efforts as potential solutions have yet to be discussed, though several council members cited it as a priority to revisit following the upcoming housing forums happening in March and April.
Town council member Dalton George shared excitement for moving forward with plans at the Bolick property and moving some of the municipal departments to the property.
“I think that starting on the Bolick property is an exciting possibility for this council to break ground there and go ahead and start getting some of our departments over there, especially with the fact that we’re spending money on keeping a lot of those buildings taped together,” George said. “So in the long run, I think that is the financially responsible thing to do.”
George mentioned a priority of stream bank restoration to mitigate stormwater runoff, revitalize ecosystems and create more green spaces. Ward discussed the stream bank restoration at the Bolick property, which was funded through multiple grants and reserves. Ward shared that this has been a priority but there are several options for funding, specifically grants.
Ward continued to discuss town staff salary increases to make pay more competitive and to retain staff following the impact of COVID-19. A 15% increase of salaries with a one time 10% bonus would require 1.4 million dollars including benefits. Town council member Edie Roseman shared concern over a 25% increase in one year and Ward shared that a 15% increase would make wages comparable to other towns and the 10% bonus is to show gratitude.
The topic of making a more pedestrian and bicyclist friendly downtown area led to discourse about a plan for the Daniel Boone Parkway and adjustments to Hwy 105. Ward shared that work on Hwy 105 may be difficult due to guidelines of the Department of Transportation. DOT traffic data proved that the Daniel Boone Parkway would lessen traffic in all areas of town to an acceptable level with the only higher capacity traffic area being downtown.
Town council member Becca Nenow stated her concern with the Daniel Boone Parkway was the environmental impact. She shared her priority was to encourage community members to walk or bike to locations by improving pedestrian and bike lanes rather than redirecting traffic to fit more cars on the road.
When discussing the recent increase in gasoline prices, Ward suggested budgeting around raised prices as it would be better to have money to add to the reserve if prices decline. He stated that the town maintains a 35% operating reserve “in case of catastrophe.”
Ward encouraged the council to combine the information from the comprehensive plan created in 2006 and the 2030 plan created in 2009. Tugman shared her priority of a comprehensive plan in order to plan for future years.
“I believe that the comprehensive plan needs to be right up there at the very top of our list in terms of whatever expense that is going to create,” Tugman said. “I think it is so important that we look forward to this community.”
Town council member Todd Carter discussed his priority to retain staff and focus on current projects before moving forward.
“I don’t think we can move forward until we’re on solid ground,” Carter said. “I want to get on solid ground so we can move forward.”
Roseman stated her support for necessities, such as supporting police force needs. The police force requested five new cars, one being electric and four being hybrid. Roseman suggested getting five hybrid cars in order to lessen the needed funds.
Ward concluded the public session by emphasizing the importance of building a mutually beneficial relationship with the county, Appalachian State University and public safety staff.
