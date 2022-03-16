BOONE – The Boone Town Council discussed the state of emergency regarding the lifted mask mandate during its meeting March 9.
After discussing the current infection rates and hospitalization rates in Watauga County, the council agreed to not reinstate the mask mandate.
“I’m happy to keep the mask mandate off the platform at this time, but to always know it can come back should our hospitals let us know that they’re under distress and they need our assistance,” said council member Virginia Roseman.
Roseman also said that discussing masking in Boone will remain on each town council agenda as it is an ongoing situation that could change from day to day.
The council also discussed the possibility of returning to in-person meetings in the future and unanimously decided to hold its next meeting March 28 on Webex, and plan for the April 9 town council meeting to be held in person.
Council member Dalton George noted that there are several topics coming up in that will impact the community, so returning to in-person meetings would be beneficial to make sure the public can participate.
Council member Edie Tugman suggested the possibility of a hybrid option for the meetings so that there are options for everyone to attend and participate.
“I think in general, we want to do everything we can to make our meetings as accessible as possible,” Tugman said.
“When we move to in-person I would not want to move to in-person unless we had a hybrid,” councilman Todd Carter noted. “I think that hybrid component is going to be really important going forward.”
Carter, who is also the chief development director for Hospitality House, a nonprofit organization in Boone, noted that for big events involving Hospitality House with upward of 200 people, 45% of them want to attend these events virtually. He said that the council should keep that in mind when making decisions on the format of its meetings going forward.
After the council went into closed session, the members appointed Amy Davis, finance director for the town of Boone, to serve as interim town manager when John Ward leaves the position April 1.
During the meeting, Carter proclaimed March 2022 as Women’s History Month and asked that all citizens commit to its observance.
He said that while the community celebrates Boone 150th anniversary, it is “our opportunity for citizens to educate themselves on the history of Boone and the legacy of leadership by women.”
During the town attorney update, Allison Meade said that a claim involving the carbon monoxide deaths that happened at the Best Western in Boone in 2013 was recently mediated.
The council unanimously voted in favor to direct the Historic Preservation Commission to cemeteries that have no clear ownership and determine if there is historical significance and if they should be acquired by the town.
“As our due diligence to our community, if a cemetery has been deemed abandoned, and does have some historical revenue and ties to our history, we should consider acquiring them and taking care of them,” Roseman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.