BLOWING ROCK — It all got done in under 90 minutes, but there was a lot of information exchanged between five presentations that included a couple of decisions and some important notes from the town manager.
New River ConservancyChelsea Blount of The New River Conservancy non-profit came back to Town Council with an update on the organization’s plans to restore the banks of the Middle Fork South Fork of the New River in the area behind and east of the Blowing Rock water plant.
After showing the council members a PowerPoint presentation with photos of the condition of the riverbanks in 2020, how much they had eroded in 2021, and are even worse this year, having eaten away at the town property and collapsed a chain link fence, Blount asked the commissioners for $50,000 to pay for an environmental assessment that had not been originally budgeted. After minimal discussion, all of the commissioners agreed that it was a necessary outlay since at least part of the eventual $500,000 restoration project is on the town’s property and will protect the water plant structures.
Part of the discussion featured Town Manager Shane Fox’s outlining the purpose of the town’s “fund balance” or reserve fund that is maintained at approximately 50 percent of the annual budget, compared with the North Carolina statutes requiring a municipality to maintain an 8 percent minimum fund balance.
History WalkTom O’Brien, president of the Blowing Rock Historical and Jim Pitts of the Village Foundation were on hand to update the council members on the previously approved History Walk’s progress. O’Brien asked the commissioners for approval to expand the initial phase of the project from the 10 previously approved to the full 20 envisioned for the entire project.
After noting the council’s approval of Phase-1, including the initial 10 stations, O’Brien said that a lot has happened in the interim, including construction cost escalation and contracting challenges.
Among the reasons the Historical Society was asking for approval to expand the scope of the project to the full 20 stations is because they have been able to get both a contractor and a stone mason they trust on board to start. He also said that it would be significantly less expensive to buy all of the materials at once and complete the full project, saving an estimated $15,000 to $20,000.
He added that by doing it in separate phases they were no assurances in this market environment that they could get matching materials for the separate phases. He also suggested that it would be less disruptive, in part because of the construction mobilization required before and after doing the actual work.
Pitts showed a number of renderings of the various stations, with small columns and benches. He also provided additional detail about the layout of the stations around Broyhill Park. Then he outlined the steps to construction.
After roughly 12 minutes of discussion that included questions about some of the construction details, the commissioners voted to approved the immediate project expansion, as requested, unanimously.
Tax RevaluationsAfter council members and town staff have received phone calls from citizens after receiving their recently mailed tax revaluations from Watauga County, Fox took some time to explain that the notices are not a tax bill, but simply a statement of the county’s revaluation of properties in its jurisdiction. He explained that as part of the budgeting process for the next fiscal year, town staff would calculate a “market neutral” tax rate which may or may not be the final tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year.
The current tax rate is 43 cents per $100 valuation and he estimated that a market neutral rate is probably in the 32-33 cents area. A market neutral rate is calculated that would bring into the town the same property tax revenue as in the previous year at the 43 cents rate, without consideration of any need for budgeting higher expenses. If expenditures are forecast to increase compared to the previous year, then the final tax rate is likely to be greater than the estimated market neutral rate.
Parking CommitteeBlowing Rock Police Chief Aaron Miller reported on the first meeting of the paid parking task force, indicating that it was a large group with lots of discussion. The meeting consisted of an orientation session where Miller and other staff explained what the town was contemplating to help alleviate parking problems and the potential implementation of recommendations by consultant Roger Brooks last year.
He said the committee members were split into two groups, one consisting of residents, business owners, the Chamber of Commerce and TDA, along with council members and representatives of town departments, while the other was comprised of the churches, school and others who have large parking areas that could be affected. Miller said it was a good start with lots of robust discussion and future committee and subcommittee meetings having set dates in the near future.
New EmployeesTown Manager Fox reported that the town is now fully staffed and introduced department heads Kevin Rothrock (Planning), Nicole Norman (Finance) and Police Chief Aaron Miller to introduce recent new hires. There will be a separate report next week on the identities of the recent hires.
Light Up WataugaDr. Hawthorne represented the recently formed charitable organization, Back Our Blue, and outlined the group’s mission to express support for local law enforcement personnel. The organization’s first project was to purchase 12 ballistic helmets for the Watauga Sheriff’s deputies who are on patrol.
The new mission is “Burn a Blue Bulb”, in honor of the fallen Watauga County Sheriff’s officers, Sergeant Chris Ward and Deputy Logan Fox. The idea is for everyone in the county to buy and light a blue bulb to light up on April 28, the anniversary of the events that claimed the lives of Ward and Fox in 2021. After Hawthorne’s presentation, the town council passed a resolution stating that the Town of Blowing Rock stands in solidarity with Watauga County to celebrate the lives of Fox and Ward and in honoring their sacrifice, designating April as the month of remembrance, requesting all flags to be flown at half staff, at noon on April 28, calls upon all citizens, businesses, nonprofits, as well as state and local government to illuminate a blue light for one minute beginning at noon.
In member comments, Mayor Charlie Sellers expressed public condolences for the Tarbutton family who lost a mother and grandmother on Friday. He also stated that the new voting location for the upcoming primary election is at the Blowing Rock Club House on Lakeside Drive, across the street from the Robbins Swimming Pool.
In answer to a question by Commissioner Albert Yount, Planning Director Kevin Rock reported on a sub-committee of the Planning Board that is looking at outdoor dining and potential new ordinances.
Melissa Pickett reported that she and Chelsea Blount were working on a grant application for erosion control on the New River south of Sunset Drive.
Doug Matheson reported on the High Country Council of Governments Retreat, on April 9.
Commissioner Pete Gherini pointed to a recent article he had read about golf carts on public streets, asking if more information can be distributed to residents about the various ordinances and requirements for driving a golf cart on Blowing Rock streets. The question gave Police Chief Aaron Miller to offer a greater explanation.
Town Manager Shane Fox reported on the ribbon cutting earlier on April 12 for the sidewalk to Bass Lake; Arbor Day celebration at 11 a.m., April 14, in Memorial Park; update on the crosswalks, about a week away from completion, and the signal lights at Main and Sunset will be coming down soon; the steps at American Legion Building should be replaced within about a month; budget process is beginning.
After the open meeting, the council members went into closed session, with no expectation for any decision but for informational purposes only.
