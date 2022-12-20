Boone Logo (Current)

BOONE — The Boone Town Council approved local landmark designation for the former Watauga County Jail and also approved a Neighborhood Conservation District implementation in the Junaluska at their Dec. 14 meeting.

On Nov. 28, the Town Council and Planning Commissioner held a public hearing regarding several cases concerning the public. One of which was a request for a local landmark designation for the former Watauga County Jail, now used for the restaurant the Proper.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.