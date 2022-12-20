BOONE — The Boone Town Council approved local landmark designation for the former Watauga County Jail and also approved a Neighborhood Conservation District implementation in the Junaluska at their Dec. 14 meeting.
On Nov. 28, the Town Council and Planning Commissioner held a public hearing regarding several cases concerning the public. One of which was a request for a local landmark designation for the former Watauga County Jail, now used for the restaurant the Proper.
The property at 142 Burrell Street in Boone functioned as the Watauga County Jail from 1889 to 1927, according to the case report. The report states there have since been several changes of ownership prior to of Samuel and Peggy Furgiuele purchasing the property.
They have since been committed to preserving the history of the property while still supporting Proper in financial success. The porch on the property was renovated to allow for more seating, which was a roadblock for a state landmark designation.
Samuel Furgiuele said the comments from the State Historic Preservation were “very hurtful” because of the couples efforts to maintain ownership of the building to prevent it from being torn down.
“We have seen it and it’s been heartbreaking to see so many of the old homes and homesteads burned down for practice for the fire department, or just torn down,” Furgiuele said. “It’s been terrible to watch.”
Though local landmark designation would not completely prevent the building from being torn down in the future, it does put up a few more roadblocks.
At the Dec. 14 Town Council meeting, the council voted in favor of the property becoming a local landmark.
Another matter discussed at the Nov. 28 public hearing was a zoning overlay district to 161 properties in the Junaluska area.
The Neighborhood Conservation District’s intention is to “stabilize and maintain a suitable low-density living environment for family life,” the case report states.
The requirements for rental properties in the zoning overlay district include a Residential Parking Registration Form to limit traffic and road congestion. Parking stickers will be required for no more than two or more unrelated tenants.
Property owners that live more than 50 miles away from Boone will need to “designate in writing a local managing agent residing within Watauga County” and notify tenants of the requirements of the Neighborhood Conservation District.
The council voted in favor of the Neighborhood Conservation District at their Dec. 14 meeting.
