BOONE — The Boone Town Council approved the final rendering of the Doc and Merle Watson mural, which is anticipated for downtown Boone this May.
The North Carolina Mural Trail honors the state’s “most acclaimed musicians in their birthplaces”. The UNC Chapel Hill graduate and Lorenzo de’ Medici School of Art attendee founded the Mural Shop, which specializes in painting, installing and restoring large-scale murals.
The music legends Doc and Merle Watson earned Grammys for their folk, country, bluegrass, gospel and traditional Appalachian music. The Watson family has deep-rooted ties in Watauga County, a community the father and son musicians benefitted tremendously.
The Boone Town Council first heard a proposal from the Boone Downtown Development Association and the Watauga Arts Council to consider joining the North Carolina Mural Trail in early February.
The Town of Boone’s Historic Preservation Commission submitted recommendations to maintain the historic integrity of the property on which the mural will be installed. These recommendations include using non-neon colors, avoiding painting on terra cotta tiles and ensuring accurate information on the plaque about the artists.
With these recommendations applied, the Town Council approved the rendering of the mural contingent on the artist agreeing to make these adjustments.
The budget for the mural, which will be installed at 206 Howard Street, is $20,000 and includes labor, materials, equipment and artist travel accommodations.
Once artist Scott Nurkin begins his work sometime in May, the mural should be completed within two weeks. It will be completed in time for Boonerang, a music festival that celebrates the town and its thriving musical community.
