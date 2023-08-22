Linn Cove Viaduct

Linn Cove Viaduct along the Blue Ridge Parkway.

 Photo by Derek Halsey

BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY — A new National Park Service report shows that 15,711,004 visitors to the Blue Ridge Parkway in 2022 spent nearly $1.3 billion in communities near the park. That spending supported 17,824 jobs in the local area and had a cumulative benefit to the local economy of $1.7 billion.

“Since 1916, the National Park Service has been entrusted with the care of our national parks. With the help of volunteers and partners, we safeguard these special places and share their stories with more than 300 million visitors every year. The impact of tourism to national parks is undeniable: bringing jobs and revenue to communities in every state in the country and making national parks an essential driver to the national economy,” said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams.

  

