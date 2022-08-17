BLOWING ROCK — How do you measure success? Well, when it comes to fundraising special events it is likely in the generosity of the more than 1,300 participants in St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church’s Tour of Homes on July 22. According to event co-chairs Susie Greene and Mary Ellen Raulerson, the 2022 edition of the Tour can only be termed, “a huge success.”
After two years of virtual-only tours, there may have been some pent-up demand for getting back to in-person visits to some of Blowing Rock’s most unique homes.
“More than 1,300 people from around the region toured five of Blowing Rock’s loveliest homes,” said Greene, “and many found just the perfect item for their own homes in the Timeless Treasures tent. And, of course, even more took away wonderful desserts and savories from the Holy Cannoli bake sale. It all added up to a bountiful benefit for the local non-profit organizations serving the needs of people throughout the High Country.”
Greene and Raulerson credited the success of this year’s Tour to the five families who opened their homes to guests eager to gather decorating, flower arranging, and artistic ideas for their own homes.
“And this event would not have been at all possible without the scores of volunteers who were docents at the homes, bakers, drivers, organizers, roadies — who set up tents, distributed water, stocked booties and masks, and helped with dismantling the entire scene at the end of the day. We are also indebted to the Blowing Rock police for handling traffic, F.A.R.M. Café for providing the lunch, and Born Again Dirt for sending yjr Tour’s ‘trash’ to recycling or composting,” said Richardson.
“It takes the entire Village to make the Tour a success,” added Greene. “It takes so much work but the weather was perfect and everyone — ticket-holders and volunteers alike — had a wonderful day!
“Local non-profits may apply for funds from the 2022 Tour of Homes through a grant process by contacting Gary Gloster, Chair of the Outreach Committee at St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church in Blowing Rock. Last year, 26 area organizations received funding, insuring that the legacy of the Tour continues throughout the year — far beyond a beautiful Friday in July,” said Greene.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.