Tour of Homes

More than 1,300 ticketholders lined up to visit the five featured residences in the 2022 Tour of Homes, hosted and produced by Blowing Rock’s St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church.

BLOWING ROCK — How do you measure success? Well, when it comes to fundraising special events it is likely in the generosity of the more than 1,300 participants in St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church’s Tour of Homes on July 22. According to event co-chairs Susie Greene and Mary Ellen Raulerson, the 2022 edition of the Tour can only be termed, “a huge success.”

After two years of virtual-only tours, there may have been some pent-up demand for getting back to in-person visits to some of Blowing Rock’s most unique homes.

