WATAUGA — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for eight North Carolina counties including Watauga and Ashe until 7 p.m. Aug. 17.
Other North Carolina counties impacted by the warning include Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Alleghany, Wilkes and Yadkin. Another 13 counties in Virginia are also included.
The watch also includes threats of isolated hail up to the size of a small marble and isolated wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour.
