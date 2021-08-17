WATAUGA — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for eight North Carolina counties including Watauga and Ashe until 2 a.m. Aug. 18. There's also a flash flood warning in the area until midnight.
As of 7 p.m., Blue Ridge Energy stated that crews were responding to outages affecting 2,040 members across its service area. The organization asked community members to stay away from downed lines. To report outages, call 1-800-448-2383, or text OUT to 70216 or START to 70216 if not already signed up.
The tornado watch was initially supposed to end at 7 p.m. on Aug. 17, but was then extended to 2 a.m. on Aug. 18.
Other North Carolina counties impacted by the watch include Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Alleghany, Wilkes and Yadkin. Another 13 counties in Virginia are also included. The watch also includes threats of isolated hail up to the size of a small marble and isolated wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour.
The flash flood warning for Watauga County is until midnight.
According to NWS, doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area at 7:13 p.m. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen over the last 24 hours. The expected rainfall rate between now and 10 p.m. is expected to range from 1.0 to as much as 5 inches in one hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area...resulting in potential rainfall totals of 3.5 to 7.0 inches.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by excessive tropical rainfall.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Boone, Blowing Rock, Beech Mountain, Sugar Grove, Foscoe, Todd and Deep Gap. This includes Appalachian State University.
This includes the following streams and drainages... Brushy Fork, Elk Creek, George Gap Branch, Beech Creek, Beaverdam Creek, Flat Branch, Craborchard Creek, Cove Creek, Fall Creek, Dugger Creek and Dutch Creek.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.
