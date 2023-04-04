TODD — The Board of Directors for the Todd Community Preservation Organization has announced the grand re-opening of the unique, 10-acre Todd Island Park located in the South Fork of the New River.

Todd community members and neighbors are invited to attend an informational session on April 27 or April 28 from 1 to 3 p.m., which will take place about three miles east of downtown Todd on Railroad Grade Road. Each afternoon session will include nm approximately one-mile guided tour with natural resource professionals to see, learn and experience the exciting changes at the park. Several informational booths with environmental educational material will be present at each session.

Todd Island Park undergoing extensive shoreline restoration

