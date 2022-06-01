TODD — The island portion of Todd Island Park, located at 1219 Todd Railroad Grade Road in Todd, will be closed to all visitors through spring 2023. The closure is part of an extensive riverbank restoration project covering approximately 80 percent of the island. The parking lot will remain open for the foreseeable future to allow visitor access to the New River.
Todd Island Park is owned by the Todd Community Preservation Organization and has been operated as a public park since 2000. Over the past several years, the park has experienced severe erosion of its riverbanks resulting in poorer water quality and diminished wildlife habitat due to increased sediment deposits.
In order to restore the health of the island, the river, and wildlife habitat, the TCPO has partnered with state and local conservation and wildlife organizations to undertake the extensive riparian restoration. In two phases, the riverbanks have been re-sloped and stabilized and rock vanes installed to direct water to the center of the river and provide instream wildlife habitat. Invasive tree and plant species have been removed from the island and will be replaced by native species and grasses through the end of 2022.
“Our goal is to continue to provide safe access to the New River for people to enjoy and still allow the island to refresh," said TCPO President Deirdra Piegari. “We learned from our experience with Phase I of the project that allowing access to the island too early caused many of the plantings to be trampled and we had to replant them. Community cooperation will help make the project a success and enable us to keep the parking lot open while the island is closed.”
Travis Birdsell, NCCE Ashe County Extension Director & Agriculture Extension Agent, said, “It is critical that the island have this undisturbed period for grasses and plants to establish and grow dense mats without any damaging foot traffic.”
