WATAUGA — The National Weather Service is calling for showers and thunderstorms with torrential downpours Saturday afternoon in Watauga and Ashe counties.
At 12:15 p.m., scattered showers and thunderstorms were developing across the higher terrain, mainly west of the Blue Ridge. The shower coverage is expected to increase, with numerous showers and thunderstorms anticipated by mid afternoon.
Steering winds aloft are weak, so expect slow moving thunderstorms, according to NWS. This will result in prolonged periods of rain for some areas. The atmosphere is also very moist, so storms will be rain efficient, with the potential for up to 3 inch an hour rainfall rates. This may result in localized excessive rainfall and potential for isolated flash flooding. In addition, the strongest storms are expected to contain frequent lightning.
For safety, NWS states community members should monitor area streams and creeks and be on the lookout for any flooding.
If you are driving and encounter these storms, expect a rapid drop in visibility and ponding of water on the highway. Lightning is also a hazard, so if a thunderstorm occurs, please move indoors, or into a vehicle, to limit the threat of being struck by lightning. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to get struck by the lightning, even though it may not be raining.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.