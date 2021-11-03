BOONE — Boone Town Council will have three new members and two returning members after unofficial election night vote tallies.
Results will be finalized after a county canvass on Nov. 9.
Election night on Tuesday, Nov. 2, saw Tim Futrelle elected as Boone mayor with 1,261 votes. He was the only candidate for mayor running.
Futrelle said he was humbled and honored for the opportunity to serve as mayor of Boone.
"I am grateful for the trust and support that I received throughout my campaign, especially the amazing volunteers for their time and energy that made this possible," Futrelle said. "I would like to thank my wife, Jeanie, for her patience, love, and counsel. All the candidates ran a community focused and positive campaign, which is a great representation of Boone’s character."
He said he believed voters sent a clear message that voters agreed with the platform his campaign put out and that "now the work of the people's business begins."
For the four-year terms on the Boone Town Council, Todd Carter was elected with 1,042 votes along with Virginia Roseman, who earned 1,027 votes. Jon Dalton George was elected to the two-year term with 986 votes.
Both George and Roseman were the only two candidates running to keep their seats on the current town council. Each were appointed to fill a seat earlier this year.
For the Boone Town Council unexpired term, Edie Tugman was elected with 1,109 votes and Rebecca Nenow received 830 votes for two-year terms.
Watauga County Director of Elections Matt Snyder said the next steps in the election process will see the Watauga County Board of Elections meet to review and count supplemental absentee ballots postmarked before 5 p.m. on Election Day that arrive at the BOE office by 5 p.m. on Nov. 5.
The board will also review and vote on 80 provisional ballots for the Boone Town Council race at the meeting . Once eligibility is determined, those ballots — along with the absentee — will be added to the vote totals. Snyder said there are not enough absentee ballots or provisional ballots to change the outcome of the top candidates in the Boone race. However, the order of which top three candidates received the majority of votes could change, Snyder said.
Tugman, who received the most votes of any Boone Town Council candidate, said she was inspired by the support she received from the community.
"I am so proud to be one of the elected candidates to help the town of Boone move forward to address the community’s primary concerns," Tugman said in a statement. "I believe voters expressed defined choices in electing candidates who won by a clear majority. I will work hard to reflect every voice with each task I undertake."
Tugman said she intends to make neighborhood preservation, affordable housing, support for the Town of Boone’s professional staff and a productive relationship with Watauga County realities. She also said she supported growth that reflects the history and preservation of what makes Boone a "special community."
"I respect the candidates who did not win and their efforts during the campaign. They care about Boone, too," Tugman said. "They have ideas that need to be heard, and I believe they helped bring many concerns to the forefront for the voters to choose the direction of the town for the future. Everyone’s perspective matters in the choices we make."
Carter, who received the second-most votes on election night, said in a statement he was humbled by the outpouring of support at being elected to town council. He said he would be transparent, accountable and available to the citizens of Boone.
"Civic engagement has been a cornerstone of my family for generations and I am honored to continue that legacy," Carter said. "I applaud each candidate who put their name on the ballot to serve our community. Public service is the bedrock of our democracy and should always be recognized and encouraged. I am truly appreciative of the confidence placed in me by Town of Boone voters. I am excited to continue working, in this new role, to make Boone a more equitable, inclusive, affordable and welcoming place for all of its residents."
Roseman, one of two candidates who was appointed to the current town council, said she was honored.
"I don't know how to thank the people enough for believing in me," Roseman said. "I love Boone. I hope I'm gonna make everyone proud."
She said she hopes to give Boone the love that everybody has entrusted her with, and hopes she will make them proud.
George, the other candidate appointed to the current town council, said in a statement he could not promise that he would be perfect, but that he would work hard to make Boone a better place.
"For anyone reading this, friend or foe, you have someone in town hall who will listen," George said. "Reach out at any point and we can have a conversation about what Boone can do to be a better place for you. Congratulations to the other candidates. Thank you to everyone for the support. To those who came up short, reach out to me. Your perspective matters too! For now, time to celebrate a little."
Nenow said she is excited to work with the council on affordable housing and sustainability initiatives.
"I am humbled and honored to be elected and I am incredibly proud of Boone for electing this strong team," Nenow said.
Overall, Snyder said Election Day went smoothly.
"We're very grateful to all the folks who came out and voted on election day," Snyder said. "I'd like to take a second to thank all the candidates who ran. We really appreciate their time. Congratulations to the candidates that won, we look forward to their service. A big thanks to all the poll workers who came out and work this election still during a pandemic."
The board will again meet at 11 a.m. on Nov. 9 for the county canvass to finalize and make the election results official.
"It's a pretty awesome thing across America today, or at least North Carolina," Snyder said. "People came together in all the towns and cities for the most part and worked together to elect representatives to help shape them through a really big, changing time in North Carolina."
More information on next steps for the 2021 municipal elections can be found at www.wataugacounty.org/App_Pages/Dept/BOE/notices.aspx.
