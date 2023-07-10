Youth Tour Winners.jpg

North Carolina Electric Cooperatives Youth Tour Program participants Haley Dorsey, Zander Russell, and Aidan Stroud.

 Photo by John Boal

Three local high school students participating in Blue Ridge Energy’s Leadership Track program recently earned the opportunity to spend an all-expense-paid week in Washington, D.C. representing their electric cooperative on the national Washington Youth Tour.

Blue Ridge Energy students joined 1,500 other students from across America for the 58th annual Electric Cooperative Youth Tour — a leadership, travel, and educational opportunity for young men and women. During the tour, students learned about American government, U.S. history, and the cooperative business model. Several members of North Carolina’s congressional delegation took time to meet with the youth delegates from their districts.

  

