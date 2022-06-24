BOONE — Three women in the community have been awarded scholarships from the Hope Center to help them pursue their higher educational goals.
Through the generosity of individuals, churches and businesses, The Hope Center stated in a press release that it is honored to award three scholarships totaling $18,000 for the 2022-23 school year.
Since 2013, The Yes, She Can! Student Parent Scholarship endowment has been awarding scholarships to pregnant and parenting mothers pursuing their higher educational goals.
“On behalf of the Yes, She Can Scholarship Selection Committee, we are thrilled to grant three mothers in our community the continued opportunity to pursue their higher educational goals," said Executive Director Kelsie Summers in a press release. "These women have demonstrated a passion for bettering themselves through study at Appalachian State University and Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute, and are well on their way to earning nursing, CIS, and counseling degrees. It is our desire to provide a tangible way to remove some of the financial barriers on their path to rewarding careers that provide for their families.”
The organization state it is "purely coincidence" that the award decision comes on the day of the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The Hope Center stated that the reversal of Roe v. Wade — or other legislation — does not change or alter its care in any way.
The care that Hope Center provides is not politically motivated, according to the organization. The Hope Center is a judgement-free and confidential space where women feel safe, supported and heard when faced with a pregnancy decision, regardless of the outcome they choose, according to the organization.
“I am extremely grateful to our High Country community that has responded with love, concern and generosity toward Hope despite the threat of violence and hatred toward centers such as ours," Summers also stated. "We serve alongside many community agencies, health care providers and fellow nonprofits that provide mutual referrals, and together we strive to create a healthy, thriving, and peaceful High Country Community for all.”
The Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade case on June 24, leaving it up to states to limit or grant the right to an abortion. The court ruled 6-3.
The Hope Center offers free and confidential care for women facing an unintended pregnancy. Its mission is to inspire confidence, build community, and promote the well being of women through medical, emotional and practical services.
The center provides medical services such as:
- Lab Grade Pregnancy Tests
- Limited Obstetrical Ultrasounds
- Lab Grade Limited STI Testing and Treatment
- Medically accurate abortion and pregnancy information
It also provides emotional and practical services such as:
- Clinical Mental Health Counseling
- After Abortion Counseling
- Community Resource Referrals
- Journey Through Motherhood Mentoring Program
- Yes, She Can! Student Scholarship
- Childbirth Education Classes
